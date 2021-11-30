Omicron Scare: 600 passengers under surveillance in Karnataka, Mandatory quarantine for international arrivals

Omicron scare: One Sample in Karnataka appears different from delta, says Minister

Bengaluru, Nov 30: After the two South African nationals tested positive for COVID-19, authorities have said that international passengers who test negative for COVID-19 on arrival in Bengaluru will be placed under seven-day quarantine.

the Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer Tippeswamy said, "All international passengers who test negative for COVID-19 on arrival in Bengaluru will be put in quarantine for seven days. They will be tested again after seven days."

598 such passengers are under surveillance, he informed.

"We are also conducting RT PCR test at the airport for the passengers arriving from high-risk countries. If they are found negative, then they will be suggested to home quarantine. If the passenger tests positive, they will be sent to a designated hospital for isolation," he added.

The new potentially more contagious B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, and has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, Israel and the UK.

The Karnataka government also decided to impose a temporary ban on cultural programmes in schools and colleges, make second dose of vaccination compulsory for those working in government offices, malls, hotels, cinema halls, zoos, swimming pools and libraries.

Tuesday, November 30, 2021