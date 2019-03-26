OMG! Can’t believe, says Tejasvi after BJP fields him from Bangalore South

  • search
    Bengaluru, Mar 26: Tejasvi Surya, a young lawyer, has been named BJP's candidate for the Bangalore South seat in Karnataka. The 28-year-old joined the party four years back.

    The ruling party ended all speculation after a late night meeting by naming Tejasvi Surya for the constitutency. This also means that Ananth Kumar's widow, Tejaswi Ananth Kumar has been denied the ticket although her name was recommended by state unit chief B.S. Yeddyurappa publicly.

    File photo of Tejasvi Surya

    Taking to twitter the 28-year-old wrote: "OMG OMG! I can't believe this. PM of world's largest democracy and President of largest political party have reposed faith in a 28-year-old guy to represent them in a constituency as prestigious a Bangalore South. ...This can happen only in my BJP. Only in #NewIndia of @narendramodi," tweeted Tejasvi Surya.

    Suspense ends: Tejasvi Surya is BJP's choice from Bangalore South

    Ananth Kumar had been the MP from the Bangalore South seat from 1996 to his death on November 12, 2018. He had won by a handsome margin of more than two lakh votes against Congress candidate and technocrat Nandan Nilekani in 2014.

    Surya will now take on B.K. Hariprasad of the Congress in Bengaluru South, a seat consistently held by the BJP and by the late Ananth Kumar in particular.

