OMDAC projects put on fast track by Odisha government

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhubaneswar, Dec 22: The projects under the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) which are being implemented through various departments have been fast tracked with Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy taking a review of the projects and setting a time line for the completion of same.

The decision was taken at a high level meeting held in the Lokseba Bhawan Conference Hall. The issues of discussion were outlined by Chief Executive Officer of the OMDAC, Uma Nanduri.

Resolving the issues relating to ground level implementation of the projects, Tripathy directed the concerned administrative departments to ensure quality monitoring of the projects through third party supervision. The Chief Secretary also asked the departments to undertake micro level monitoring and management through independent technical professionals.

Tripathy also advised that the furnitures, class room equipments and general materials necessary for modernisation of educational and technical institutions be procured from local micro, small and medium enterprises promoted under Make in Odisha initiative. Target was set to complete infrastructure building civil work projects for by first quarter of 2021.

Nanduri placed the financial and administrative details of health, skill development, technical education, infrastructure development, primary and secondary education projects for review.

Additional Chief Secretary Health and Family Welfare Pardeepta Kumar Mohapatra appraised, " five category of projects like up-gradation of health infrastructure estimated around Rs.971.83 crore, improving access to health services estimated around Rs.95.31 crore, improvement in emergency care services estimated around Rs.19.06 crore, telemedicine care project in health institutions estimated around Rs.4.75 crore, and, special public health programmes estimated around Rs.207.90 crore" are being implemented in the OMBADC districts like Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur. Apart from that a 150 bedded maternal and child care hospital building in Jajpur have also been taken up.

Secretary Skill Development and Technical Education Sanjay Kumar Singh appraised, "the projects for modernisation of Government ITIs and Engineering schools along with skill development of tribal youths have been taken up under OMBADC funding". The specific activities include placement linked training programme for 1200 tribal youths estimated around Rs.8.80 crore , construction of 4 hostels and 2 skill development centers estimated around Rs.8.05 crore and pre-recruitment training camps in 4 OMBADC districts estimated around Rs.0.97 crore".

So far, 243 youths have been completed the training and out of them 132 have been placed in different sectors like plastic processing, electrical , housekeeping, food & beverage , sewing machine, beauty therapy, retail and general assistance. Another 267 youths are undergoing training. The construction of 2 hostels (one for boy's and one for girl's) has progressed up to roof level in Mayurbhanj district. Similarly, construction of one boy's and one girl's hostel in Jajapur district have been expedited. Further Secretary Singh appraised that modernisation of 4 ITIs namely Govt. ITI Rourkela, UGIE Rourkela, OSME Keonjhar and Govt ITI Barbil have been taken up with estimated cost of Rs.47.40 crore.

Principal Secretary School and Mass Education Satyabrta Sahu appraised, "the projects for development of critical infrastructure and other facilities in elementary, secondary. Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya and Kasturaba Gandhi Balika Vikash schools have been taken up under OMBADC funding".

The specific projects include developing additional class rooms, fire fighting facility, drinking water, electrification, provision of science kits, ICT laboratories, smart classes , CCTV, Wi-Fi connectivity, science laboratories etc. The estimated cost of these projects is around Rs.1652.20 crore. All these projects have been taken up. Chief Secretary Tripathy directed the department to constitute a technical committee for expediting the projects at ground level.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra along with senior officers from concerned departments were part of the meeting.