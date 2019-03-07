  • search
    Omar takes on Centre, PM Modi over alleged attack on Kashmiris in Lucknow

    By PTI
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 7: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said incidents like the attack on two Kashmiri vendors in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh will do more harm to idea of India in Jammu and Kashmir than anything else.

    "Nothing will do more damage to the idea of India in J&K than videos like these. Keep thrashing Kashmiris like this on the streets at the hands of RSS/Bajrang Dal goons & then try to sell the idea of 'atoot ang' (integral part), it simply won't fly," Abdullah said in a series of tweets.

    File photo of former Jammu and Kasmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah
    The former chief minister was reacting to a video in which two Kashmiris were being seen thrashed by a group of men in Lucknow. Police has arrested one person in connection with the assault.

    [2 Kashmiri vendors beaten up in Lucknow; 1 arrested]

    "Dear PM @narendramodi Sahib, this is what you had spoken against & yet it continues unabated. This is the state governed by your handpicked Chief Minister. Can we expect action in this case or do we file your concern & assurances as a jumla, meant to placate but nothing more?" Abdullah asked.

    The National Conference leader posed a question to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who represents the Lucknow seat in Lok Sabha, that if he would step in to deliver the justice in this case.

    "Jenab @rajnathsingh Sahib. You represent this constituency in the Lok Sabha, this is the constituency where Vajpayee Sb was elected from & went on to be PM. If no one else will step in & deliver justice can we expect you to punish those guilty of this assault?" he added.

    PTI

