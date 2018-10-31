Omar stirs controversy, says whole of Kashmir would have been with Pakistan if Patel was at helm

Srinagar, Oct 31: Former Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah has hit back at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for saying that whole of Kashmir would have been with India if Sardar Patel was the Prime Minister in 1947 instead of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Omar contradicted Chouhan's claim and said that Patel was willing to part with Kashmir for Hyderabad. Omar took to Twitter in response to Chouhan's remark at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh and posted "Historians would argue that Sardar Patel was willing to part with Kashmir in lieu of Hyderabad so had Kashmir been in his hands 3/3rds (all of it for the mathematically challenged) would have been with Pakistan rather than the 1/3rd that is now."

Chouhan said that the Congress 'forgot' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and did give him respect that he deserved. He also said that had Kashmir been in Patel's hands instead of Jawaharlal Nehru, "its 1/3rd part wouldn't have been with Pakistan."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning unveiled the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, in Kevadiya in Gujarat's Narmada district. The 182m-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was inaugurated to coincide with the 143rd birth anniversary of Patel, India's first home minister. The Rs 2,389-crore monument is a tribute to Patel who played a major role in integrating the princely states into the Indian Union after the partition of 1947.