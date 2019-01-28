  • search
    Omar says country suffering from ODOMOS; What did he mean

    By Pti
    Srinagar, Jan 28: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah targeted BJP president Amit Shah for his OROP jibe and said the country was suffering from too much "ODOMOS- overdose of only Modi only Shah".

    Omar Abdullah
    "While the rest of the country suffers from too much ODOMOS - overdose (of) only Modi only Shah," Abdullah tweeted Monday.

    During a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Una, Shah reportedly said the BJP government within a year delivered on its promise of One Rank One Pension (OROP) but the Congress gave 'Only Rahul Only Priyanka'."

    [India 'Congress's OROP is Only Rahul Only Priyanka': Amit Shah]

    The BJP president during a rally in Himachal made the jibe days after induction of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress general secretary for the eastern Uttar Pradesh.

    PTI

