Omar frowns at Congress' approach towards J&K, says BJP “didn’t ignore the state”

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, May 02: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) chief Omar Abdullah lashed out at the Congress, NC's ally for Lok Sabha elections, and said the grand old party did not hold enough election meetings in the state.

He took to twitter and said that the party has been ignoring the state amid Lok Sabha elections 2019. He in fact said that the top BJP leadership "may not have come to the valley but they didn't ignore the state".

"It says a lot about the Congress party & its approach to J&K. There hasn't been a single election meeting by its leadership. Contrast this with the number of rallies addressed by Modi ji & Amit Shah. They may not have come to the valley but they didn't ignore the state," Omar tweeted.

'Omar Abdullah deliberately hurting Congress in rest of India'

"The Congress was in with a fighting chance in 4 of the 6 seats & in 3 of these the BJP was the main opponent. It's inexplicable how the BJP was simply given a walkover as far as the optics of the campaign were concerned," his another tweet said.

Ever since the Lok Sabha elections have commenced in the country, the Congress has hardly mentioned Jammu and Kashmir in its campaign. In its election manifesto which was released in April, Congress proposed to reduce the presence of the Indian Army and central armed police forces (CAPFs) in the Kashmir valley.

NC's LS candidates will protect J&K's special status, says Omar Abdullah

The Congress and the NC are alliance partners for the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Omar had earlier lashed out at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for berating and belittling the mandate of people given to them in 2014 Lok Sabha and assembly polls.