    Omar baffled at HDK's 'confidence on display'

    By Vishal S
    |

    Srinagar, July 08: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's repeated assurance that everything is fine and the government will not fall despite string of resignations from MLAs in the lasy 4-5 days has left former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah surprised.

    Close on the heels of 11 MLAs - 8 Congress and 3 JDS- submitting resignations on Saturday, the HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD (S) government in Karnataka plunged into deeper crisis today with minister and Independent MLA H Nagesh tendering his resignation.

    File photo of Omar Abdullah
    File photo of Omar Abdullah

    Nagesh, who was recently inducted into the government as small scale industries minister, met Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan and submitted his letter of resignation. He even offered support to the BJP which meant that if all the resignations are accepted, then the BJP may have a strength of 106 in Assembly.

    To save Karnataka coalition, all ministers from JD(S), Congress resign

    Despite this, HD Kumaraswamy said, "I do not have any kind of anxiety about the present political development. I don't want to discuss anything about politics...The issue will be resolved, don't worry. This govt will run smoothly."

    National Conference leader Omar Abdullah wondered where Kumaraswamy got his confidence from that his government would run smoothly.

    "This is some serious confidence on display here! What does he know that NO one else seems to know," Abdullah tweeted.

    New twist in Karnataka crisis, DK Shivakumar says MLA Nagesh 'hijacked by BSY's PA'

    Situation in Karnataka is such that, all ministers from both the JD(S) and Congress have resigned in a bid to facilitate the disgruntled MLAs.

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 17:25 [IST]
