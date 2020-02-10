Omar Abdullah’s sister challenges brother’s detention under PSA in Supreme Court

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 10: Omar Abdullah's sister has moved the Supreme Court challenging his detention under the Public Safety Act.

It may be recalled that the government had slapped the PSA on Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, two former chief ministers of the state.

There were several reasons cited before the government slapped the Public Safety Act on Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir.

Explained: What the dossiers on Mehbooba, Omar Abdullah mean

A dossier prepared by the police on Omar Abdullah says that the capacity of the subject to influence the people for any cause can be gauged from the fact that he was able to convince the electorate to come out and vote in huge numbers even during the peak of militancy and poll boycotts.

The dossier accused Abdullah of trying to stoke public anger to trigger violent protests. Despite the fact that the subject has been a mainstream politician, he has been planning activities against the Union of India under the guise of politics. While enjoying the support of gullible masses, he has been successful in execution of such activities, the dossier also says.

NEWS AT NOON JAN 10th, 2020

In the aftermath of Article 370 being abrogated, Abdullah removed all covers/curtains and while resorting to dirty politics adopted a radical methodology by way of instigating general makes against the policies of the Central Government, the dossier further reads.

Scheming politician, triggering angry protests: Dossiers on Omar, Mehbooba

On Mehbooba, the dossier said that the subject is recognised as a hot headed scheming person known for dangerous and insidious machinations. She has been promoting separatism as corroborated by several confidential reports filed by the intelligence agencies.

The dossier also says that Mehbooba refused to sign a bond stating that she will not talk about the scrapping of Article 370.