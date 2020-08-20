Omar Abdullah takes jibe at Gurugram waterlogging; Compares it to Venice

New Delhi, Aug 20: As heavy rains lashed Delhi-NCR, particularly the satellite city of Gurugram, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took a jab at the waterlogging in the city.

Commenting on the drowned out Gurgaon, Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Can't visit Venice these days. Booking a trip to Gurgaon now."

Gurgaon witnessed very heavy downpour as the rains flooded many streets, turning them into small rivers.

Many vehicles were seen floating on the roads as they got stuck due to the water. Police were seen moving them to keep the traffic going.

Can’t visit Venice these days. Booking a trip to Gurgaon now. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 19, 2020

His reaction came after people took to social media to share pictures of Gurugram waterlogging.

Meanwhile, a portion of one of the busiest roads in Gurgaon has caved in after nearly two days of torrential rain. A wide area on the busy IFFCO Chowk cracked and caved in this morning. The area has been cordoned off.

Massive traffic jams were seen on Wednesday due to flooding on roads. Vehicles were stranded near the underpasses on the upmarket Golf Course Road. Some areas saw waist-deep waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies with the possibility of thundershowers till August 24 in Haryana.