    Omar Abdullah’s National Conference challenges decision to defang Article 370 in SC

    New Delhi, Aug 10: The National Conference has challenged the decision of the Centre to abrogate Article 370 in the Supreme Court.

    The decision of the government to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories has also been challenged.

    Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah
    Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah

    The petition has been filed by the NC, which is headed by Omar Abdullah, who is currently under house arrest. As a preventive measure the government had placed under house arrest, both Abdullah and PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti.

    Fake News: 10,000 people didn't protest abrogation of Article 370 in Srinagar

    Last week, two petitions were moved in the Supreme Court challenging the centre's decision. The petitions were filed by advocate M L Sharma and activist, Tehseen Poonawala. The court however denied any early hearing and said that the matter needed to be listed before the Chief Justice of India first.

    The petition filed by advocate, M L Sharma challenged the decision of the government to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir. While challenging the procedure adopted, he said that the government ought to have taken the Parliament route to amend the Article.

    He said that the order of the President is illegal and unconstitutional and hence needs to be struck down.

    J&K: Friday gone by, next challenge is Eid

    The Special Status to Jammu and Kashmir officially ended with the President giving his assent to defang Article 370. The assent by the President comes in the wake of both Houses of Parliament passing the Jammu and Kashmir Re-Organisation Bill. This Bill divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. Ladakh is now a UT, courtesy this bill.

    President Ram Nath Kovind earlier gave his assent to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to address the nation had said on Tuesday that a new dawn awaits the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He also said this was a momentous occasion.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
