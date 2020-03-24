  • search
Coronavirus
    Omar Abdullah released as nation stays at home

    Srinagar, Mar 24: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday after nearly eight months of detention.

    Farooq Abdullah released as nation stays at home

    His release order was issued after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked.

    Explained: Why it took so long to release Omar Abdullah from detention

    Abdullah, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody since the government announced abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state on August 5 last year.

    The National Conference leader was initially detained under preventive custody and later slapped with the PSA on February 5.

