Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh join BJP

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 26: Olympic Medallist Yogeshwar Dutt and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

"I have long been impressed with the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi had shown that good things can be done in politics," said Dutt, an Indian freestyle wrestler from Haryana who won the bronze medal in the 60 kg category at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

The wrestler also won a gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and was honoured with Padma Shri in 2013.

According to the reports, he may get party's ticket for one of the assembly segments in the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency, which is his home district as well.

Echoing similar view, Sandeep Singh said he will now serve the country in politics after doing so as a sportsperson.

The former captain of the Indian national hockey team was seriously injured when he was accidentally shot in 2006 while on his way to join the national team which was due to leave for the World Cup in Africa two days later.

He was on the wheelchair for a year but regained his position in the team and played in the 2010 World Cup for India. Singh currently holds a DSP rank in the Haryana Police. The Bollywood film "Soorma" was recently made on his life.

Meanwhile, former MP and Congress leader Kailasho Saini joined the BJP in presence of Barala at the Haryana Bhawan here. The assembly polls in Haryana will be held on October 21.