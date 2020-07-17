Oli sticks to his guns, will not step down as Nepal PM

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 17: Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Oli has told his rivals that he will not resign. He told Pushpa Kumar Dahal Prachanda that he would attend the Nepal Communist Party's standing committee meeting on Friday.

It may be recalled that a recent meeting between the two remained inconclusive.

Prachanda, who has been a former Prime Minister of Nepal wants Oli to step down on the ground that his continuation is detrimental to the interests of the country.

Oli and Prachanda, who are co-chairs of the community party held a meeting earlier this month. Oli, however refused to give up both the post in the party and also the PM's chair.

Oli is however in a tough situation as 30 of the 44 member standing committee want him to go. However, Oli has threatened to split the party.

It may be recalled that in the past one week, China, which backs Oli has held one on one meetings with Nepal's Communist Party leaders. The Chinese ambassador, Hou Yanqi has met with Madhav Kumar and Jhala Nath Khanal, two former PMs of Nepal. The ambassador also met with President Bidhiya Devi Bhandari to find ways to keep the party united. The Chinese have indicated that no split within the party should take place.

The Chinese would be willing to let Oli go, if it meant keeping the Communist Party intact.

However there is immense public pressure owing to the immense interference by the Chinese. The public feel that there is too much meddling by the Chinese in the internal affairs of the country.