Oli-Prachanda talks remain inconclusive: Next meet on July 18

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 06: There has been no consensus between Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Oli and Puspha Kamal Dahal.

The two chairs of Nepal's Communist Party met today to discuss ways of de-escalating the tensions within the party. Both leaders were unable to reach any consensus as a result of which, it was decided to meet again and resolve issues. The next meeting would be held on July 18.

The Prachanda faction, backed by senior leaders including Madhav Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, has been demanding that Oli step down both as party chair and prime minister.

Anything can happen, be prepared: KP Oli tells ministers

The two leaders failed to reach any agreement as both stuck to their respective stands, said a source close to Prime Minister Oli.

However, they have agreed to meet again for dialogue on Monday ahead of the scheduled Standing Committee meeting to sort out their differences, a senior minister told PTI.

"The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues but no common ground was reached," he said.

The twice postponed powerful Standing Committee meeting of the party on Monday is expected to decide on the political future of the 68-year-old prime minister.

On Saturday, a crucial meeting of the 45-member Standing Committee was postponed until Monday to allow more time for the top leadership to iron out their differences over Oli's style of functioning and anti-India statements.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Oli has met with former prime minister and president of the opposition Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba. Although it is not clear what issues were discussed during their meeting, there is speculation that Oli might have sought Deuba's backing to save his government in case the ruling party splits.

On Saturday, Oli said that the ruling communist party is facing a grave crisis, indicating that it may split soon.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the Cabinet at his official residence, Oli told the ministers that "some of our party members are also trying to remove President Bidya Devi Bhandari from the power," My Republica newspaper quoted a senior leader as saying.

"Now, conspiracies are being hatched to remove me from the post of prime minister and party chairman," Oli said, adding that he will not let it happen.