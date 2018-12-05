  • search
    Oldest Youtuber, desi chef Mastanamma, passes away

    Krishna, Dec 5: Famous Youtber Andrakashari Mastanamma known for her desi cooking style passed away on Tuesday. Mastanamma, the 107-year-old chef from Andhra Pradesh, was the oldest Youber to become the internet sensation.

    File photo of Mastanamma
    On her channel, she was often seen making local delicacies using easily available flavours of the state. Her YouTube channel is managed by her great grandson, K Laxman, who fondly describes the food as 'made by my grandma'.

    The Youtube channel has for over 1,207,400 subscribers and 199,821,764 views since 2016.

