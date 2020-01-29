Old love relight: Gujarat man, woman who eloped weeks ahead of their kids marriage return home

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Navsari (Guj), Jan 29: A middle-aged couple who caused a flutter by eloping some weeks before their children were to get married to each other in Gujarat have returned to their respective homes on January 26, police said on Tuesday.

Himmat Patel (43) of Surat and Shobhna Raval (42) of Navsari had gone missing on January 10. "Patel's son was to wed Raval's daughter next month.

According to a relative claimed that both the man and the woman knew each other since their childhood and lived in the same neighbourhood till the woman moved away after her marriage.

Their kin believes that since they knew each other, so there is possibilities that they might have decided to rekindle their old love and eventually eloped together

After being missing since January 10, Patel and Raval appeared before Surat and Navsari police respectively on January 26. Both of them stayed in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh during this period," he said.

Raval's husband refused to take her back so she went to her paternal home, Navsari superintendent of police Girish Pandya said. When the couple went missing, kin had said Patel and Raval knew each other as both lived in Katargam area of Surat as youngsters, with Raval shifting to Navsari after marriage.