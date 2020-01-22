  • search
    Old love rekindled: Groom's father 'eloped' with bride's mother

    Surat, Jan 22: A marriage in Gujarat took twisting filmy turn after groom's father and bride's mother eloped. The two have been "missing" since January 10 and a police complaint has been filed to trace them.

    The missing man and woman's, son and daughter were supposed to get married to each other in February. The incident left everyone jaw-dropped.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to a relative claimed that both the man and the woman knew each other since their childhood and lived in the same neighbourhood till the woman moved away after her marriage.

    Their kin believes that since they knew each other, so there is possiblities that they might have decided to rekindle their old love and eventually eloped together.

    Taking the advantage of the pre-arrangements for the marriage, that was scheduled for the second week of February, both of them eloped.

    The woman's husband said the family was put in an embarrassing situation due to her act.

    Reportedly, the incident has irked everyone in the family, and the wedding has been called off now.

    Both the families have informed the local police station about the disappearance.

    As per police inspector BD Gohil, the investigation revealed that both of them had visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Police is trying to talk to them after locating them.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 19:44 [IST]
