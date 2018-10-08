Old diesel cars to be seized in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 8: The Delhi Transport Department has started a drive on Monday to confiscate, deregister and scrap diesel vehicles that are more than 15 years old.

As per the new Delhi Scrapping of Vehicles Rules, 2018, the seized vehicles will not be returned to the owners. The government the drive as Delhi braces for the debilitating pollution during the winter season.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a transport official said that the vehicles will be handed over to state-run MSTC Limited for scrapping. Delhi Police has also been asked to impound such vehicles if found plying on roads.

Additionally, municipal corporations and transport department enforcement teams will also impose fines and impound such vehicles.