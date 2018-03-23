Ola, Uber strike to hit Delhi-NCR today

Ola and Uber cab drivers will stay off the roads in Delhi today as part of the complete shutdown called by the drivers' unions.

The drivers are protesting against poor working conditions and also demanding better compensation, verification and streaming of shared duties.

We are carrying out a large-scale protest against the aggregators as they are paying one-third of the promised amount to the drivers. Hence, to press our demands further, the union has decided to stop operations temporarily for 24 hours,' Kamaljeet Gill, chief of Sarvodaya Drivers Association, told the Hindustan Times.

Both Ola and Uber, however, maintained that all was well. We have heard about the strike through media reports. As of now, it is business as usual for us in Delhi-NCR, an Ola spokesperson said.

There is no disruption to the service in Delhi-NCR, at this point. We are committed to serving the city, ensuring driver-partners can continue to access a stable income while giving riders a convenient, reliable option to get around Delhi-NCR, a statement also read.

On April 17, thousands of Ola and Uber drivers had switched off their apps and stayed off the roads in a one-day strike.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day