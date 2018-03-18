Ola-Uber drivers strike from Monday: All you need to know

If you are having trouble finding an Uber or Ola for yourself, it is because 3,000 of their drivers have threatened indefinite strike alleging "mismanagement" by these companies.

The strike would hit operations in major metro cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune among others.

Here is all you need to know

The Mumbai based Navnirman Vahatuk Sena has called for an indefinite strike from Sunday midnight against Uber and Ola.

The call for strike was made after drivers claimed that they were given big assurances but they are even unable to cover their costs.

The protestors are claiming that the taxi-hailing companies are giving first priority to company-owned cars and not driver-owned vehicles, which is causing a slump in their business.

"Ola and Uber had given big assurances to the drivers, but today they are unable to cover their costs. They have invested Rs 5-7 lakh, and were expecting to make Rs 1.5 lakh a month but are unable to even make half of this, owing to the mismanagement by these companies," Sanjay Naik of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena, who is organising the strike, said.

"If our demands are not met, we will go on an indefinite strike," he said. naik also claimed that they have reached out to MNS leader Raj Thackeray to intervene in the matter.

Over 45,000 cabs are attached to Ola and Uber in Mumbai alone.

Uber and Ola drivers in Bengaluru have decided not take part in the strike.

While Ola declined to comment, an Uber spokesperson said termed the strike call as a speculative.

Founded in 2011, Ola claims to have 125 million users in 110 cities across India. More than 500 million rides have been taken by people in India on Uber cabs in the four year since the ride-hailing company's debut in the country. India is Uber's largest overseas market.

