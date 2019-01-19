OJEE 2019 exam date; Notification; All you need to know

  • search
    Bhubaneswar, Jan 19: OJEE 2019 exam is likely to be held on May 12, 2019. The application form for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2019 would be available from last week of January 2019. Once the application form is made available, the aspirants will have to apply online at www.ojee.nic.in.

    Representational Image

    OJEE 2019 Notification: Application form to be made available soon

    Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2019 or OJEE 2019 is a state level examination conducted for providing admission in first year and lateral entry into various undergraduate, masters and lateral entry. The official notification for OJEE 2019 exam will be released by Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board in the last week of January 2019 i.e. in the next 2-3 days.

    The application form for OJEE 2019 will be made available on the official website ojee.nic.in/odishajee.com. Separate application form for each course will be provided. The candidates are advised to select the right OJEE 2019 application form from the available options.

    Apply for OJEE 2019 online: Steps

    • Visit the official website ojee.nic.in/odishajee.com.
    • Go to 'Online Student Registration System" and open the link of 'Odisha Joint Entrance Examination'.
    • Six options will appear, choose the one for which you are eligible.
    • Enter details and submit.
    • You will get a registration number and password. You need to keep them as it would be required at the time of downloading admit card.
    • Candidates should be ready with scanned images of his/her coloured photograph (5KB to 99KB), full signature (5KB to 50KB) and left thumb impression (5KB to 50KB) for uploading while filling application form.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 8:49 [IST]
