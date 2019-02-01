OJEE 2019 application form available now: How to apply?

Bhubaneswar, Feb 1: OJEE 2019 application form is now available on official website www.ojee.nic.in. OJEE or Odisha Joint Entrance Examination application process started from January 31, 2019. The last day to submit the online application forms is March 20, 2019.

OJEE 2019 exam is expected to be held on 12th May 2019. OJEE 2019 is a state level examination conducted for providing admission in first year and lateral entry into various undergraduate, masters and lateral entry. Separate application form for each course will be provided. The candidates are advised to select the right OJEE 2019 application form from the available options.

For the 2018-2019 academic session, OJEE 2019 is being held for admission to Undergraduate Courses in (Lateral Entry) Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Postgraduate course like MBA, MCA, (Lateral Entry) MCA, MTECH, MPLAN, MARCH, MPHARM and Int. MBA in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-financed Institutes in the State.

Steps to apply for OJEE 2019 exam:

Visit www.ojee.nic.in .

. Click on " CANDIDATE REGISTRATION FOR OJEE 2019 ".

". The next page will give five options, choose the course for which you want to apply.

Follow the steps and click on apply.

Keep the registration number and take a printout of final acknowledgement for future reference.