Oil from Iran and these defense procurements a necessity for India

New Delhi, Oct 9: The government has not only gone ahead with the deal of S-400 Triumf air defence system from Russia but India is also expressing its keenness of procuring Kamov helicopters and other weapon systems from Russia. Besides that India is also not ready to compromise with its energy security by not buying oil from Iran under pressure from the US and defying its dictate of imposing sanctions.

Why this sudden boldness in India's policy towards the US? Former foreign secretary Shashank told Oneindia that there is no need to brag about anything whether it is issue of oil or procurement of arms and ammunition. And also there is no need to paint anyone black. Shashank said that the real issue is that China has the same kind of weapon system and Pakistan is threatening India everyday and after this test-fire of Ghauri missile what is the option left with India except having proper security measures at place.

The US does not have any such system as the S 400 is and by the time the US will provide anything to India that will take 10-15 years and in the meantime they will disconnect the country from the entire world so it is not possible with India and for that matter any government doing so will collapse mid-way. The US is fighting with Saudi Arabia on oil prices. So get the oil prices reduced and they themselves also reduce it then the matter will move otherwise if this does not happen what will the government do?

Trump has refused to help India in this regard. There is a need to understand that Indian economy is undergoing a crisis kind of situation. So the government does not have much chance to left with it.

[Pradhan says India will buy Iranian oil in November despite threat of US sanctions]

So no government can make compromise with the security and safety of the country. If the US does not have any weapon system to match S 400 so how to protest the country. Moreover the government will not be paying anything right now and sanctions will come into effect only after payment is made. Payment is likely to happen in Rupee.

Recently Army chief General Bipin Rawat said that India has its own independent policy and expressed keenness on getting the Kamov helicopters and other weapon systems. There has been fear that deal for S 400 could attract sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) which was primarily aimed at countering Russia, Iran and North Korea.