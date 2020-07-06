Officials suspend three more policemen over being 'in regular contact' with Vikas Dubey

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kanpur, July 06: Senior officials on Monday suspended three more policemen over allegations that they were in regular contact with Vikas Dubey, the main accused behind the killings of eight personnel of the force in Kanpur Dehat district last week.

Two sub-inspectors Kunwar Pal and KK Sharma and constable Rajeev of Chaubepur police station were among those who have been suspended, Dinesh Kumar P, Kanpur's senior superintendent of police said.

It is reportedly said that the role of these three policemen has been confirmed in the in-house investigation conducted by the force. Their calls records were checked threadbare before they were suspended. They said the process to terminate them from service would begin soon.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Police suspended station Officer at Chaubepur Police station Vinay Tiwari on suspicion of tipping off the gangster, Vikas Dubey about the police raid.

Speaking to reporters, Inspector-General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said, "Vinay Tiwari has been suspended from the duty over suspicion on tipping off the gangster."

On Friday, Tiwari was interrogated by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police about his relations with the notorious gangster.

Meanwhile, the Kanpur authorities razed Vikas Dubey's house in Bithoor's Dikru village on Saturday. Also, cash reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for providing information about Dubey.

According to reports, at the time of the raid (July 3), Tiwari was said to be lagging behind the team, thus raising suspicion.

The notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey is been carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He has also been a former member of the district panchayat and has at least 53 cases of murder attempts against him.