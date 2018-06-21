Officer who broke back of naxals, killed Veerappan heads to Kashmir

K Vijay Kumar, the officer who led the operation which killed Veerappan is now heading to Jammu and Kashmir. He has been named as an adviser to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, N N Vohra.

Chattisgarh cadre IAS officer, B V R Subrahmayam was appointed as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. He replaced B B Vyas. The Union Home Ministry cleared the names of the advisers a day after the state was put under President's rule, following the BJP pulling out of the coalition.

Vyas, considered to be a trusted lieutenant of Vohra was last month given a one month extension. The Personnel Ministry has also amended the service rules to provide extension to Vyas beyond 60 years of age of superannuation. Till the new rule came into force, the state chief secretary retired on attaining the age of 60 years.

Vyas, who was due to superannuate in November last year, was given two extensions of three months each till May-end, to remain the chief secretary.

K Vijay Kumar had earlier served in the Kashmir Valley as Inspector General of BSF 1998-2001 when the border guarding force was actively involved in the counter-militancy operations.

He has shot to fame when he headed the Special Task Force where he had strategised operations that led to the killing of dreaded forest brigand, Veerappan in October 2004. He was also appointed as the Director General of the CRPF, after naxalites had killed 75 personnel in Dantewada back in 2010.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved that the services of Subrahmanyam, a 1987-batch IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, are placed at the disposal of the Jammu and Kashmir government, an order issued by Union Personnel Ministry has said.

