Office of profit case: EC rejects AAP plea of examining witnesses

    New Delhi, Sep 25: The Election Commission on Tuesday has rejected Aam Aadmi Party's petition seeking examination of witnesses in office of profit case.

    In the application dated September 11, 2018, no clear reason has been given by the AAP legislators for calling any of the witnesses, the ECI said in its order. It said that the documents mentioned in the application are all self-explanatory when read in combination with other related documents available.

    Earlier, the Commission had rejected a similar plea by the 20 AAP lawmakers to cross examine the petitioner in the office of profit case Prashant Patel.

    The MLAs had then moved the Delhi High Court against the EC order. The high court had maintained that while Patel cannot be cross examined as a witness, the MLAs can move a fresh plea before the EC to cross examine Delhi government officials

