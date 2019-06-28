  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Offered my resignation after Lok Sabha poll defeat; Kamal Nath

    By PTI
    |

    Bhopal, June 28: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said he had offered to resign from the post of state Congress president after the party's debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

    His remarks come in the backdrop of reports that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had expressed disappointment that none of the party leaders, holding top posts, took responsibility for the party's poll rout after the Gandhi scion decided to resign last month.

    File photo of Kamal Nath
    File photo of Kamal Nath

    Rahul has been adamant on stepping down as the Congress chief.

    Nath said he takes responsibility for the party's poor performance in Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress bagged just one out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats.

    Settling political score in Madhya Pradesh intensifies

    "I take responsibility for the party's defeat in Lok Sabha elections in the state. Rahul Gandhi is right.

    "I do not know who is responsible for the defeat but I had offered to quit the party post," Nath told reporters on the sidelines of a function here late Thursday night.

    "I personally believe that I am responsible for the party's defeat. I do not know who else in responsible, he added.

    A senior Congress leader said Nath had offered his resignation as state party president after the Lok Sabha poll results.

    "Nath had said he takes moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the state," he added.

    Nath was appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief in April 2018, while he took over as chief minister of the state in December last year.

    Is it time for Kamal Nath to pave way for Jyotiraditya Scindia in MP?

    Nath had offered to resign from the post of MPCC president after the Congress wrested power from the BJP after a gap of 15 years and he became chief minister.

    However, he was asked by the Congress high command to continue in the party post.

    More KAMAL NATH News

    Read more about:

    kamal nath resignation congress lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue