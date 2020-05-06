  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Of course, we’ll share it with the world’: Israel’s ambassador on COVID-19 breakthrough

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 06: Israel's ambassador to India, Ron Malka, on Wednesday said the country is in an advanced stage in finding COVID-19 antibodies and it would share it with the world.

    Commenting on reports of Israel's breakthrough on COVID-19 antibodies. Malka said he is awaiting details on the same.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Malka also said that the coronavirus crisis has brought India and Israel closer.

    "Both countries are sharing their best practices in combating COVID-19 and facilitating new processes," the envoy added.

    Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett has said that scientists at the country's main biological research institute have made a "significant breakthrough" in developing an antibody to the novel coronavirus, as the researchers wrapped up the development phase and moved to patent and mass produce the potential treatment.

    The statement said that the antibody's development had been completed and that the institute was in the process of patenting the find "and in the next stage, researchers will approach international companies to produce the antibody on a commercial scale".

    There has been intensive work, including by leading experts, to develop the vaccine since then.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus israel

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 20:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X