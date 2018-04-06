Odisha: Woman lodges complaint after morphed nude photos go viral

Jajpur (Odisha), Apr 6: A woman has alleged that a youth has uploaded her morphed nude pictures on social networking sites after seeking sexual favours by blackmailing her, police said.

The woman, a government employee in Odisha's Jajpur district, in her complaint has mentioned that the youth, a resident of Kahneipur in Vyas Nagar town, sought sexual favours from her and had threatened to post the photos on the social media, if she did not oblige, the police said.

"We have received the complaint from the woman employee on Wednesday evening. On the basis of the complaint, we have registered a case and started an investigation," the Inspector-In-Charge of Korei police station, Chinmayee Sahu, said.

The accused is on the run since the complaint was lodged, he said. "We are on the job and will arrest him soon," he added. The woman, who works in the women and child development section of Korei block in Jajpur district, stated that nude photos, containing obscene morphed images of her, are doing rounds on social media sites, the police officer said.

The matter came to her notice after she received some obscene pictures on her Whatsapp and according to her, the accused had sent her those pictures, he said.

PTI

