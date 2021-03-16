YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms during President Kovind's visit

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Mar 16: Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovinds two-day visit to Odisha scheduled from March 21, the state government has made RT-PCR test mandatory for officers, employees and students connected with the visit.

    kovind

    This was decided at a preparatory meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary SC Mohapatra here on Monday.

    The chief secretary asked the district dministrations of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Puri and Khurda to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 safety norms during the President's visit.

    COVID-19 vaccine not exported at expense of Indians: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

    On March 21, the President will attend the convocation of National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Rourkela. Students who will be receiving degrees and certificates from the President and drivers who will be on duty will have to undergo COVID-19 test.

    The President will also inaugurate a super speciality hospital on the campus of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) on the same day. He will visit the Sun Temple at Konark the following day. The President will also visit Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri, official sources said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus odisha ram nath kovind

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 21:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X