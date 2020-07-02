  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha to start plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients

    By PTI
    |

    Bhubaneswar, July 02: The Odisha government on Thursday decided to start plasma therapy for treatment of critically-ill COVID-19 patients in the state, official sources said.

    Odisha to start plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients

    According to the sources, the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the state's Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das, who asked the department officials to constitute a technical team to prepare a line of treatment for critically-ill COVID-19 patients through plasma therapy.

    The minister also asked the officials to set up a plasma bank to facilitate the treatment, they said. The state took the decision keeping in view the high rate of recovery of patients.

    Earlier, the Odisha government had also procured essential medicines like remdesivir and favipiravir for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients in the state. The sources in the Health and Family Welfare department said the plasma therapy will initially be implemented in four places -- SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack and three other dedicated COVID hospitals like SUM, KIMs and Ashwini. The technical team for the plasma therapy will set up a line of treatment as well as suggest which patients should be given such advanced treatment, Das said, adding that the therapy has been successful in some places in India.

    Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) P K Mohapatra, RMRC director Sanghamitra Pati, KIMs director Subrat Acharya among others participated in the discussion over starting plasma therapy in the state.

    In plasma therapy, the plasma is collected from the recently recovered patients to treat critically-ill COVID-19 patients, an expert said, adding that Odisha has as many as 5,502 patients who have recovered from the highly infectious disease.

    The state has 7,545 COVID-19 positive cases, of which 5,502 patients have been cured while 27 have died of the disease. Eight other coronavirus patients had died earlier but their deaths were attributed to "non-COVID reasons", the official said.

    More ODISHA News

    Read more about:

    odisha coronavirus plasma

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue