Odisha, the only Indian city among World's global smart city ranking

After topping the list of Indian Smart Cities in 2016, Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar, the only Indian city which has now found its place in the list of world's Top 20 Smart City List-2017.

Singapore has been placed at the top of the list in all the four categories.

According to the 'Global Smart City Performance Index 2017, 'Bhubaneswar has been ranked 13 so far as 'safety' is concerned and has been ranked 20 in terms of 'Mobility', 'Health' and 'Productivity'.

Cities like Singapore, San Francisco, London, New York, Barcelona, Berlin, Chicago, Portland, Tokyo, Melbourne, San Diego, Seoul, Nice, Dubai, Mexico City, Wuxi, Rio de Janeiro, Yinchuan and Hangzhou.

Singapore tops the list in the Intel-sponsored study, while Bhubaneswar is ranked 13th in public safety indicator and 20th in mobility, healthcare and productivity indexes.

As per the Global Smart City Performance Index-2017 by Juniper Research, which was released on March 12, Bhubaneswar has been placed at the 13th spot in terms of safety as measured by crime levels, mortality and law enforcement services' efforts to combat these challenges.

The study was conducted from July to September last year.

It may be recalled here that Bhubaneswar had earlier won National Planning Excellence and Achievement Awards-2017 awarded by the American Planning Association (APA). This apart, the city had bagged the second runners-up spot at the World Smart City Awards-2016 in Barcelona.

