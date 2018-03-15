Odisha Sambalpur University +3 First University Exam Result 2017 declared

The Odisha Sambalpur University +3 First University Exam Result 2017 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The results for the Art, Science, Commerce have been declared. Students can use their roll numbers to check their results. The examinations were held in October 2017. The results are available on orissaresults.nic.in.

How to check Sambalpur university results:

Go to orissaresults.nic.in

Click on '+3 First University Examination Result 2017 (Arts, Science, Commerce)' results link for Sambalpur University. You will find the link at the top of the page only.

Enter your roll number

Submit

View results

Take a printout

