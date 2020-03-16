Odisha reports first confirmed case of coronavirus after 33-year-old test positive

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneshwar, Mar 16: Odisha on Monday reported first case coronavirus after a 33-year-old Italy-return patient tested positive. The pateint has been admitted to the Cpital Hospital in Bhubaneshwar.

Govt spokesperson said,''Odisha reports first confirmed case of coronavirus as researcher returning from Italy tests positive for COVID-19.''

The state government has set up a special isolation ward with 84 beds in the hospital to treat patients suspected to be infected by the novel coronavirus

On Sunday, the Odisha government asked people on Sunday to remain alert for at least six months. The state government also asked the people to practise social distancing and refrain from spreading rumours and misinformation about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The state government also declared masks and hand sanitiser as 'essential commodities', and stepped up efforts to boost supply and prevent hoarding of these items, which are in high demand in wake of the coronavirus threat.