  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha reports first confirmed case of coronavirus after 33-year-old test positive

    By
    |

    Bhubaneshwar, Mar 16: Odisha on Monday reported first case coronavirus after a 33-year-old Italy-return patient tested positive. The pateint has been admitted to the Cpital Hospital in Bhubaneshwar.

    Govt spokesperson said,''Odisha reports first confirmed case of coronavirus as researcher returning from Italy tests positive for COVID-19.''

    Odisha reports first confirmed case of coronavirus after 33-year-old test positive
    File Photo

    The state government has set up a special isolation ward with 84 beds in the hospital to treat patients suspected to be infected by the novel coronavirus

    On Sunday, the Odisha government asked people on Sunday to remain alert for at least six months. The state government also asked the people to practise social distancing and refrain from spreading rumours and misinformation about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    Coronavirus vaccine a year away, human trials to begin from today

    The state government also declared masks and hand sanitiser as 'essential commodities', and stepped up efforts to boost supply and prevent hoarding of these items, which are in high demand in wake of the coronavirus threat.

    More ODISHA News

    Read more about:

    odisha coronavirus positive patient bhubaneshwar

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X