Odisha police, CRPF bust four naxal camps

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Special Operations Group of the Odisha Police and CRPF have busted four naxal camps following a gunfight in the Gandhamardhan reserve forest in Baragarh district.

The gunfight broke out when the team of security personnel was out on a combing operation that was launched based on "reliable intelligence inputs regarding camping of CPI (Maoists) and planning of violent anti-state activities, a statement by the Odisha police read.

Naxals kill naxals in Chhattisgarh

The team spotted a group of 10 to 15 Maoists, who started firing upon security personnel, which led to the encounter. Based on the hand written literature, recovered from the spot, we are suspecting that one of their high level officials was also present, Bargarh SP Padmini Sahoo said.