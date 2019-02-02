  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha OTET exam pattern

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 02: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will conduct the Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) online henceforth, BSE president Jahan Ara Begum said.

    Odisha OTET exam pattern

    "The OTET, which are held twice in a year, will henceforth be conducted online," Begum said adding that the test that was cancelled in January this year due to the question paper leak, will now be held in April this year after completion of the matriculation examination.

    The BSE is responsible to conduct the matriculation examinations for the Odia medium schools in the state every year along with the supplementary examinations.

    Similarly, after the OTET was introduced in the year 2012 to identify the eligible teachers, the BSE had been holding the test.

    This year, on January 16, while over one lakh candidates were writing the first paper of the OTET examination in over 250 centres, the images of the second paper questions went viral on social media.

    Following this, the BSE was left with no option but to cancel the whole examination, putting the teacher aspirants red-faced.

    Read more about:

    pm modi odisha odisha examination

    Story first published: Saturday, February 2, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue