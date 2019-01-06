  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Odisha minister Pradeep Maharathy resigns over controversial remark

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Jan 6: Odisha agriculture minister and senior BJD leader Pradeep Maharathy, who had made a controversial statement on the acquittal of a murder and rape accused, resigned from Naveen Patnaik's government on Sunday.

    Pradeep Maharathy

    In the infamous Pipli gang-rape and murder case, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was raped in 2011 and died in a coma in 2012 sparking a state-wide furore over the incident. The two prime accused in the case were acquitted by Bhubaneswar Additional District Judge in December last year.

    Maharathy had commented on their acquittal by saying "my sympathy are with the victim, but I respect the court's verdict. The victim had got justice and truth has prevailed," sparking outrage and protests by women's wings of the two leading opposition parties Congress and BJP in the state.

    On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also accused the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government of not being serious about the welfare of women and girls and urged it to re-investigate the Pipili gang rape and murder case.

    "The system could not give justice to the girl. The government is not taking the matter seriously," Modi had alleged in his speech.

    Last month, Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress members had hurled tomatoes and eggs at the residential quarters of Maharathy demanding his ouster from the Cabinet and the BJP women's wing workers had tried to gherao CM Patnaik's residence.

    Read more about:

    odisha rape

    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 17:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue