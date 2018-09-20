Odisha: MeT Dept predicts heavy rains, issues ‘Red Warning’ for 7 dists

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone alerts for south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The MeT Department issued 'Red Warning' for Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Rayaga, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Koraput districts with prediction of extreme heavy rainfall in these regions.

Besides, 'Orange Warning' has been issued for as many as 14 districts including Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore where heavy to heavy rainfall are likely to occur.

Also Read | Odisha: Mother dog fights snake to save puppies

The MeT Department also issued 'Yellow Warning' for rest parts of the State.

The weather agency warned that the "deep depression" might cross the coastal areas between Kalingapatnam and Puri, close to Gopalpur, at around midnight, with wind speed of 60-70 km/hour gusting to 80 km/hour.

"Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 km/hour gusting to 65 km/hour is very likely along and off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh Coasts during next 06 hours. It will gradually increase becoming 60-70 km/hour gusting 80 km/hour from today evening for subsequent 12 hours," an IMD release said.

The weather department has also sounded a storm surge warning for the coastal areas, emphasizing that low-lying areas of districts of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda and Puri districts of Odisha could face inundation at the time of landfall.

Officials have recommended total suspension of fishing operations for the next 24 hours, highlighting that the state of the sea will be very rough over central and North Bay of Bengal and along Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts.