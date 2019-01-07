  • search
    Bhubaneswar, Jan 7: Heavily-armed Maoists torched three vehicles in Odisha's Patiamba village and shot dead a man on suspicion of him being a police informer near Malickpada village in Kandhamal on Sunday, 6 November.

    Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh said, "We are gathering information. Our force is present at the outpost there and we have started the procedure to take action."

    Odisha: Maoists kill man over suspicion of being police informer, torch vehicles
    Representational Image

    The victim was working as a night watchman at the Construction Camp in Patiamba nearby his home village.

    The body of the man killed by Naxals was found lying in a pool of blood near a field in the village Malickpada on Sunday.

    Meanwhile, combing operation has been intensified by the security forces in the aftermath of the incident, he said. At least four Naxals, including a woman cadre, had been killed in the same area in May last year in an exchange of fire with the police.

