Odisha: Maoists kill man over suspicion of being police informer, torch vehicles

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7: Heavily-armed Maoists torched three vehicles in Odisha's Patiamba village and shot dead a man on suspicion of him being a police informer near Malickpada village in Kandhamal on Sunday, 6 November.

Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh said, "We are gathering information. Our force is present at the outpost there and we have started the procedure to take action."

The victim was working as a night watchman at the Construction Camp in Patiamba nearby his home village.

The body of the man killed by Naxals was found lying in a pool of blood near a field in the village Malickpada on Sunday.

Meanwhile, combing operation has been intensified by the security forces in the aftermath of the incident, he said. At least four Naxals, including a woman cadre, had been killed in the same area in May last year in an exchange of fire with the police.