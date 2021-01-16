Keep a check on rumours, disinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines: Vardhan to states

Maharashtra halts Covid-19 vaccination drive till Monday due to Co-Win app glitches

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 16: Maharashtra government has decided to temporarily suspendCOVID19 vaccination till 18th January in the entire state due to technical issues with CoWIN App.

The inoculation drive suffered minor setbacks on Day 1 at some places due to glitches in the CoWIN app.

The app has been created by the Centre for managing registration for the inoculation. Nationwide inoculation drive for coronavirus began on Saturday morning.

"Not just in Maharashtra, everywhere in the country this app created problems in the execution of vaccination drive. We have decided to suspend the vaccination for the next two days," Tope told PTI.

"On January 8, when dry run was conducted, and again today I specifically pointed out problems with the Co-Win app and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said he will look into it," the minister said.

Earlier, the Odisha government said it would pause the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for a day.

The Odisha administration decided not to conduct the coronavirus vaccination drive on January 17 to observe if those who received the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16 developed any complications from the jab.

TMC MLAs, leaders get COVID vaccine on day 1, sparks controversy

Over 1.90 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated with COVID-19 jabs at 3,352 session sites across the country on Saturday and no case of post-inoculation hospitalisation has been reported so far, the government said on the first day of India''s massive vaccination drive against the virus.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive was successfully conducted on the first day, Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said during a press briefing.

Giving an update on COVID-19 vaccination, the health ministry said 3,352 vaccination sessions were held and 1,91,181 beneficiaries vaccinated.

A total of 16,755 personnel were involved in organising the vaccination sessions.