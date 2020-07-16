Odisha lockdown: 14-day complete shutdown in 4 districts from tomorrow till July 31

Bhubaneswar, July 16: To bring the corona situation under control, Odisha government announced on Thursday that it will be imposing a complete 14-day lockdown in parts of the state starting from tomorrow at 9 pm.

Addressing media, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that the decision was taken as 66 per cent of total cases are in Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur.

Movement of people will be restricted and shops, offices and institutions will remain closed during this period, he added.

The Chief Secretary further said that shops selling grocery, vegetables and milk will remain open from 6 am till 1 pm during the lockdown.

Airport, railway stations bus terminal will continue to function. Goods transport will continue and there will free movement of vehicles on the national highways.

"No vehicle will be allowed to enter the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar unnecessarily," he said.

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 15,000-mark on Thursday with 494 more people testing positive for the infection, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 79, a senior health official said.

The fresh cases reported from 23 districts have taken the state's count to 15,392, he said.

Of the 494 new cases, 322 were reported from quarantine centres, while 172 are contacts of COVID-19 patients, the official said.

Ganjam, the worst-hit district in the state, reported the highest number of fresh cases at 246, taking its caseload to 4,867. Khurda reported 64 new cases, Cuttack 38 and Balasore registered 21.

Two patients died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ganjam district. A 51-year-old man, who had morbid obesity, and a 34-year-old man, who was suffering from hypertension, the Health Department said in a statement.

The fresh deaths have taken the number of coronavirus fatalities in the state to 79, while 24 patients have died due to other ailments, the health official said.

Ganjam has reported 48 of the 79 COVID-19 deaths, followed by 13 in Khurda, eight in Cuttack, two in Puri and one each in Angul, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Rayagada and Sundergarh, he said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,813, while 10,476 people have recovered from the disease.

A total of 3,61,920 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the official added.

Meanwhile, the state government commenced plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID- 19 patients at a hospital in Cuttack, an official said.

The procedure was conducted on a 48-year-old patient at the Ashwini Hospital for the first time in the state, technical advisor to the health department Dr Jayant Panda said.

The state government had earlier announced that the plasma therapy would also be introduced in the SUM Hospital and the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar.