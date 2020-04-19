Odisha landlord waives off rent for 7 tenants amid COVID-19 lockdown

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bhubaneswar Apr 19: A landlord in Bhubaneswar has supported her tenants amid the major coronavirus pandemic in Odisha. The owner of a house with seven tenants,

Saudamini Samant Rai has waived off one month's rent for all her seven tenants.She said that the lockdown period is a tough time for everyone. She added that those who are living on rent have small scale businesses or are employees in small companies which may or may not pay salary this month.

Hence, she wanted to help them during this time and waives off their rent.

Bhubaneswar: Saudamini Samant Rai,a landlord has waived off one month's rent for 7 tenants. She says,"Lockdown period is a tough time for everyone.Those living as tenants here have small scale businesses or are employees in small companies.I wanted to help them during this time". pic.twitter.com/fSdcz9cGlF — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

Earlier, after the virus outbreak, landlords in several states threw out their tenants who were doctors and nurses and doing their duties in hospitals during the crisis.

This leads Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking Delhi Commissioner of Police asking him to take strict action against landlords asking doctors and nurses who are treating Covid-19 patients to vacate residences.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has asked landlords and house owners to consider deferring the recovery of rent payment by three months, and consequently, not evict tenants, as the nationwide lockdown has impacted incomes of many households and businesses.

The Noida administration also passed an order, asking landlords to collect rent from their worker-tenants only after a month.