Odisha govt gets ready with logistics for Covid vaccination, says CM Patnaik

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhubaneshwar, Dec 11: As a nationwide vaccination programme is likely to start soon, chief minister Naveen Patnaik said Odisha is ready with the database and logistics to smoothen the COVID-19 vaccination activities.

Patnaik said that its government is getting its machinery ready for first-phase inoculation for Covid-19 vaccine and hoping that it will be available by 2021. It is expected to be in two doses with a required storage temperature of 2 degree Celsius to 8 degree Celsius.

"The vaccination process in the country is likely to start soon and for that complete database has been prepared in Odisha and a logistics system has been set up for smooth conduct of the Vaccination process," said Patnaik during the review of COVID-19 situation in the state, as quoted by the state government's press release.

However, Patnaik said the people should adhere to all the COVID-19 norms even after the arrival of vaccines. This is because the vaccination programme may take around one years time to fight the virus. He also suggested to make people aware about the vaccination programme.

The chief minister said that the sero-survey will be undertaken in Ganjam, Nayagarh and Koraput district by December 31, while the next round of sero-survey to take place in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in January.

Additional Chief Secretary P K Mohapatra said the health department's assessment is based on the fact that two vaccines (Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech) are in phase III (last phase) trial while Russian vaccine Sputnik V is likely to enter Phase III trial in the country soon by Dr Reddys Lab, Hyderabad.