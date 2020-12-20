YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha govt to set up facility to provide affordable accommodation to devotees: Official

    By
    |

    Puri, Dec 20: The Odisha government was in the process of establishing a huge facility for providing affordable accommodation to pilgrims visiting Shree Jagannath Temple here, a senior official said.

    Odisha govt to set up facility to provide affordable accommodation to devotees: Official

    This was stated by Odisha's Works secretary-cum- chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Krishan Kumar on Saturday after a high level official delegation visited the holy town to review the ambitious Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) programme.

    A huge facility will come up over 9 to 10 acre of land near Baseli Sahi Police station for providing cheap accommodation to the visitors, Kumar said, adding that a bed would cost about Rs 100 to Rs 150.

    Development Commissioner S C Mohapatra, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and other senior officials visited Puri on Saturday to review various developmental projects ahead of reopening of Srimandir for general public on January 3.

    More ODISHA News

    Read more about:

    odisha

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X