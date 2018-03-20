Odisha governor retires, Bihar governor Satya Pal Malik gets additional charge

New Delhi, March 20: After SC Jamir completed his five-year tenure, Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik was given the additional responsibility of Odisha on Monday. Jamir, 86, completed his tenure as Odisha governor today. A Rashtrapati Bhawan communique said the Bihar governor will have the additional responsibility of Odisha until regular arrangements are made.

The five-time Nagaland chief minister had taken over as Odisha governor in March 2013 after serving as governor of Goa and Maharashtra.

He had also been given additional charge of Gujarat in 2009. Malik, 72, who now has the additional responsibility of Odisha, has served as Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs and tourism and other important positions in Central and state governments.

He was a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms and a Lok Sabha MP from 1989 to 1990. Malik was also a member of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly from 1974 to 1977.

PTI

