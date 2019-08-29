  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha farmers agitation begins against govt paddy plan for SHGs

    By PTI
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Aug 29: Farmers in Odisha's Koraput district are up in arms against state government's proposal to engage women self-help groups (SHGs) to procure paddy during the Kharif Marketing Season beginning November.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Alleging that women SHGs lack infrastructure and do not have experience for the job, the farmers in the district demanded that the crop should be procured through large area multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPS) like before.

    The agitating farmers also claimed they had submitted a memorandum to the district administration raising an objection to paddy procurement by women SHGs, but "no action" has so far been taken.

    "The procurement process will be in a mess if women SHGs are allowed to procure as the groups are mostly unorganised and inexperienced. The involvement of SHGs will give rise to irregularities," claimed Basant Nayak, an agitating farmer.

    Odisha assembly elections 2019: Winners won by margin of 46 per cent votes polled

    He further said, if the SHGs were allowed to procure paddy, no farmers would register themselves with the government to sell paddy at 'mandis' (crop procurement centres). As part of their agitation, a large number of farmers staged a blockade on National Highway 26 near Kumuliput in Jeypore block of the district on Wednesday.

    Traffic came to a grinding halt on the national highway due to the road blockade and hundreds of vehicles were stranded on either side for around three hours. "The grievance of the farmers is being communicated to the state government through the district collector for necessary action," said Sub-Collector (Jeypore) Loknath Dalbehera.

    Officials said it has been decided to involve the women SHGs in the paddy procurement process to strengthen the economy of these groups.

    Low pressure over Bay of Bengal may bring heavy rains in Eastern India

    So far, at least 17 women SHGs have registered to participate in the procurement, but two of these groups were disqualified after a complaint was received against them, they said.

    More ODISHA News

    Read more about:

    odisha farmers

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue