Odisha: Explosion in a school leaves two students injured, probe ordered

oi-Vikas SV

Bhubaneswar, July 20: At least two students were injured in an explosion inside a school in Odisha's Ganjam District on Saturday, said reports.

The incident took place at a school in Magura village. The students were reportedly going for their mid-day meal when explosion took place. Nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Students have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur, ANI reported. They were rushed to Aska hospital initially, but have now been shifted to MKCG Hospital.

As per an Odisha TV rteport, the students stumbled upon an unidentified object. It is said to have exploded when they were fiddling with it.

Odisha School and Mass Education minister Samir Dash has ordered a departmental probe and directed the District Education Officer (DEO)to submit the probe report within a week. "Such unfortunate incidents have occurred as most of the schools have no boundary walls.

Necessary steps will be taken in this regard very soon," the minister told the media, as per a odishabytes.com reports.